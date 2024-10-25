Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.060-11.460 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.25 EPS.

Pool Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.00. 296,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.89.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

