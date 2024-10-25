Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pool updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.060-11.460 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.25 EPS.
Pool Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.00. 296,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Pool Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
