Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 249.7% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Performance

Shares of CPOP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 28,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,833. Pop Culture Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

