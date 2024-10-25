Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in October

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,679,800 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 30th total of 14,589,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.2 days.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.
About Power Co. of Canada
