PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

PROG Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 40,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

