PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PROG also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,145. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

