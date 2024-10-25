PROS (NYSE:PRO) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $868.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,591 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 57,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

