ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDGet Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.36 and last traded at $70.60. 1,574,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,965,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLDFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

