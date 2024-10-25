Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.32. Approximately 75,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 202,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.