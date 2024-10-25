Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Short Interest Up 666.7% in October

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pyxus International Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PYYX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.70.
Pyxus International Company Profile
