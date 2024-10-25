Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Short Interest Up 666.7% in October

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pyxus International Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PYYX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,806. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.

