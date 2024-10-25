Q1 EPS Estimate for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

TSE CNR opened at C$153.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$164.33. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.16 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

