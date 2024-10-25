Q3 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Issued By Cormark (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.17 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The company had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$372.40 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSY. Scotiabank upped their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$218.78.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$168.98 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$106.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

