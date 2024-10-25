Q3 EPS Forecast for United States Steel Cut by Analyst

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
X opened at $39.50 on Friday. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
