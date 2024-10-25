QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

QCR Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.66. 72,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,992. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

