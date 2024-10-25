QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 89.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 72,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.