QUASA (QUA) Trading 304.6% Higher Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. QUASA has a market cap of $149,815.37 and $2,793.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 304.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,746.92 or 1.00073670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012846 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00057489 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00189272 USD and is up 88.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,980.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.