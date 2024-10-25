QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 62,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 36,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

QuoteMedia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

(Get Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.