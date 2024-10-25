Ranpak (PACK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK opened at $5.83 on Friday. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W cut Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

