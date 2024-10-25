Rarible (RARI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $743,061.87

Rarible (RARI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $743,061.87 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00236809 BTC.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,712,053 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rarible
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars.
