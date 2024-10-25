Raydium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125.10 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Raydium has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $711.07 million and $125.10 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00236809 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,847,402 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
