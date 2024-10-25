RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $286.97 and last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 108449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
