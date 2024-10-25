RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $286.97 and last traded at $286.96, with a volume of 108449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $284.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average is $279.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.34.

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.