Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51. 15,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 4,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Real Matters Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

About Real Matters

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.