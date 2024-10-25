Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

