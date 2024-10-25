Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Up 1,065.0% in October

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 1,065.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Regional Health Properties Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN RHE remained flat at $1.82 on Friday. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,992. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Health Properties has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

