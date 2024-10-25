Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $72.15 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $72.15 million and $911,293.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,922.02 or 1.00011438 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09547508 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $529,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

