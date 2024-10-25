Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PFSI FY2024 Earnings

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PFSI opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $993,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,915,083.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $1,185,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,651,141.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,915,083.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.