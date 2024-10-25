ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.32% of ReTo Eco-Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

