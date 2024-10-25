Reviewing Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) and New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New Gold and Critical Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get New Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 2 3 2 3.00 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.74, indicating a potential downside of 6.43%. Given New Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -2.53% 5.22% 2.03% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Gold and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.8% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Critical Metals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $810.80 million 2.86 -$64.50 million ($0.10) -29.30 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Critical Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold.

Summary

New Gold beats Critical Metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia. New Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.