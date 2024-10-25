Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 2,714,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,828,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

