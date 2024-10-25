Roman Shklanka Buys 200,000 Shares of Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG) Stock

Dynasty Gold Corp. (CVE:DYG – Get Free Report) Director Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Roman Shklanka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Roman Shklanka purchased 200,000 shares of Dynasty Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Dynasty Gold Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of CVE:DYG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.12. 210,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,619. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Dynasty Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. The company owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims covering an area of 392 hectares located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada.

