Roth Capital Has Strong Forecast for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.
MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03.
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
