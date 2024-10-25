Roth Capital Has Strong Forecast for MAG Silver Q3 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

