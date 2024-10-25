Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Boeing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $155.19 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

