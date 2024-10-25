Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,161,779,000 after purchasing an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

