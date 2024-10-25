Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $160.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COF. Bank of America raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.39.

COF traded up $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,226,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

