Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,260.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $928.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,040.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

