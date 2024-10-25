RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.43 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.34). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 22,342 shares changing hands.
RTC Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93. The stock has a market cap of £14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 732.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.62.
About RTC Group
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
