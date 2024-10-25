Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 150,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sadot Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SDOT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 117,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,153. The firm has a market cap of $155.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Sadot Group has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Research analysts expect that Sadot Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

