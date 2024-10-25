Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $72,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.51.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,548. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,812 shares of company stock valued at $23,418,916 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

