Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 206.2% in October

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sands China Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.
About Sands China
