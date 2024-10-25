Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 206.2% in October

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sands China Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,242. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

