Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$8.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.75. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

