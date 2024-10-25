Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.230835 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
