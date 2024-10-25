Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $658,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,776 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.