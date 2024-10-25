Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,858 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

