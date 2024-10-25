Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,314 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

