Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

