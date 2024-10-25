Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity National Financial worth $41,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

