Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,233 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $306,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 264,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PBT opened at $11.63 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

