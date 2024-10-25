Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $60,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Copart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

