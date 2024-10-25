Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.2% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Copart worth $60,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,414 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Copart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
