Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 40,200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $114.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

