Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in October

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SRCRF stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

