Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 171,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBCF
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.