Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 171,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.