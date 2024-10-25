Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $104.14. 381,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,154. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,398 shares of company stock worth $23,238,106 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

